Paula Vogel, Lillian Hellman, and Wendy Wasserstein Round Out Spring 2021 Spotlight on Plays Series

The upcoming lineup now includes seven plays by female playwrights.

The Spring 2021 lineup for Broadway’s Best Shows’ Spotlight on Plays series is now complete, with three additional works by female playwrights. Rounding out the slate are The Baltimore Waltz by Paula Vogel and The Sisters Rosenweig by Wendy Wasserstein, with Watch on the Rhine by Lillian Hellman announced in late October.

The roster also includes the previously announced The Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy, The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse, Dear Elizabeth by Sarah Ruhl, and Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous by Pearl Cleage.

Spotlight on Plays is a virtual reading series with all proceeds benefiting The Actors Fund. Up next is David Mamet’s Boston Marriage November 12, starring Patti LuPone, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Sophia Macy.

For more information, click here.