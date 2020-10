Paula Vogel’s Bard at the Gate Series Presents Origin Story October 14

The Dan LeFranc play stars Anula Navlekar, Brandon E. Burton, Edmund Donovan, Zoe Mann, and more.

Anula Navlekar, Brandon E. Burton, Edmund Donovan, Zoe Mann, Gabriel Levey, and Liz Wisan star in a virtual reading of Dan LeFranc’s Origin Story October 14. The performance is part of Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel’s Bard at the Gate series.

The digital presentation begins at 7 PM ET (rescheduled from October 7) on YouTube and will remain available for a limited time. A live Q&A with LeFranc, Vogel, and director Christopher Bayes will follow the reading on Zoom. While free to watch, donations are suggested to support the Trans Wellness Center .

The play considers the ways art can be used as a weapon against the challenges of being born different. Told in the style of a graphic novel, Origin Story is set in the town of Nowheresville as two teenagers set out to solve a crime with the only clues provided by an eponymously titled comic book, illustrated by the mysterious Pronoun.

Vogel's series kicked off in July with Kermit Frazier’s Kernel of Sanity, followed by The Droll by Meg Miroshnik and Bulrusher by Eisa Davis. Christina Anderson’s Good Goods will be presented October 29. “Bard at the Gate” is produced by Vogel, Rosey Strub, BJ Evans, and Ryan Pointer.