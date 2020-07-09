Paula Vogel's Bard at the Gate Will Present the World Premiere of Christina Anderson's Good Goods

The series focuses on spotlighting works not seen by a wide audience.

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel's new digital series Bard at the Gate has added a fifth play to its lineup with the world premiere of Christina Anderson's Good Goods. The virtual reading will take place in October with an exact date to be announced.

"Christina’s play is a funny, scary, and hopeful journey about ghosts of African-American history in a small town," says Vogel of the play, which is inspired by S. Lansky’s The Dybbuk. "I am proud to present this groundbreaking play right before the 2020 election. If we cannot exorcise all of our demons, we can vote some of them out of office."

Intended to spotlight works not seen by a wide audience, Bard at the Gate began June 25 with Kermit Frazier's 1978 work Kernel of Sanity, starring Matthew Hancock and Abigail Breslin. The series was initially scheduled to debut June 10 but was revamped to align with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Up next July 15 at 7 PM ET is Meg Miroshnik’s The Droll {Or, a Stage-Play about the End of Theatre}. The company, directed by Devin Brain, includes Brett Dalton, Rachel Spencer Hewitt, Matt Biagini, Zach Appleman, Ceci Fernandez, Blake Segal, and Irene Sofia Lucio. The event will begin with remarks by Vogel and Tony winner Katrina Lenk, who played a leading role in an earlier workshop production of the play. A talkback will be hosted live on Zoom with Miroshnik, Vogel, and Brain July 16 at 5 PM ET.

To register for the discussion and for the streaming link, click here. While free to watch, a donation is suggested and proceeds will benefit Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) and The Dramatists Guild Foundation.

Eisa Davis’s Pulitzer Prize finalist Bulrusher and Dan LeFranc’s Origin Story also remain on the docket for the series, with dates to be announced at a later date.

Prior to the coronavirus shutdown, Vogel's Pulitzer-winning How I Learned to Drive was to bow on Broadway with original cast members Mary-Louise Parker and David Morse. Manhattan Theatre Club now aims to present the title in its 2020–2021 season.

