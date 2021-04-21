PBS' Finding Your Roots Will Spotlight Ancestry of Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   PBS' Finding Your Roots Will Spotlight Ancestry of Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin
By Andrew Gans
Apr 21, 2021
 
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. hosts the series, now in its seventh season.
Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin
Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin

PBS' Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. will focus its attention on two Tony Award winners April 27. The host will investigate the family histories of Broadway favorites Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin, discovering the ancestors whose struggles laid the groundwork for their success.

The episode from the seventh season of the series premieres at 8 PM ET; check local listings.

McDonald has won a record-breaking six Tony Awards for her performances in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. She is currently nominated for her work in the revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.

Patinkin won his Tony for playing Che in the original Broadway production of Evita. He was also Tony-nominated for his work in Sunday in the Park with George and The Wild Party.

Celebrating 6-Time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald

Celebrating 6-Time Tony Award Winner Audra McDonald

49 PHOTOS
Eddie Korbich and Audra McDonald in <i>Carousel</i>, 1994
Eddie Korbich and Audra McDonald in Carousel, 1994 Joan Marcus
Eddie Korbich and Audra McDonald in <i>Carousel</i>, 1994
Eddie Korbich and Audra McDonald in Carousel, 1994 Joan Marcus
Audra McDonald and cast in <i>Carousel</i>, 1994
Audra McDonald and cast in Carousel, 1994 Joan Marcus
Audra McDonald and Fisher Stevens in <i>Carousel</i>, 1994
Audra McDonald and Fisher Stevens in Carousel, 1994 Joan Marcus
Audra McDonald, 1994 Tony Win for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, <i>Carousel</i>
Audra McDonald, 1994 Tony Win for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Carousel Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Zoe Caldwell and Audra McDonald in <i>Master Class</i>, 1995
Zoe Caldwell and Audra McDonald in Master Class, 1995 Jay Thompson
Audra McDonald, 1996 Tony Win for Best Featured Actress in a Play, <i>Master Class</i>
Audra McDonald, 1996 Tony Win for Best Featured Actress in a Play, Master Class Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Ragtime</i>, 1998
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime, 1998 Catherine Ashmore
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Ragtime</i>, 1998
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime, 1998 Catherine Ashmore
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Ragtime</i>, 1998
Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime, 1998
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.