PBS' Finding Your Roots Will Spotlight Ancestry of Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. hosts the series, now in its seventh season.

PBS' Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. will focus its attention on two Tony Award winners April 27. The host will investigate the family histories of Broadway favorites Audra McDonald and Mandy Patinkin, discovering the ancestors whose struggles laid the groundwork for their success.

The episode from the seventh season of the series premieres at 8 PM ET; check local listings.

McDonald has won a record-breaking six Tony Awards for her performances in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill, Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. She is currently nominated for her work in the revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.

Patinkin won his Tony for playing Che in the original Broadway production of Evita. He was also Tony-nominated for his work in Sunday in the Park with George and The Wild Party.

