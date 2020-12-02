PBS to Air In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl Nationwide With Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell, More

The weekly series airs on PBS beginning January 2021.

The LA Philharmonic is ringing in the new year by offering In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl to audiences nationwide, featuring performances by Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more. The series airs beginning January 15, 2021 (check local listings) on PBS, PBSSocal.org, and the PBS app.

In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl highlights best of live performances from the past 10 years at the Bowl and is hosted by LA Phil’s Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel. The program previously aired in Southern California this summer.

The line-up also includes Bramwell Tovey, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Natalia Lafourcade, Los Ángeles Azules, La Santa Cecilia, Dianne Reeves, Christian McBride, Chucho Valdes, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Kamasi Washington, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Cindy Blackman Santana, Wayne Shorter, Misty Copeland, Pablo Ferrández, Vin Scully, Carlos Vives, Café Tacvba, Katy Perry, Pink Martini, Thomas Wilkins, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Diego El Cigala, John Williams, and others.

The Hollywood Bowl officially canceled its 2020 season earlier this year, the first time a season has been canceled in the venue’s 98-year history, in an effort to protect artists, audiences. and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

“While it was heartbreaking not to be able to share music together at the Hollywood Bowl this past summer, having the opportunity to look back on these extraordinary concerts reminded us of everything that makes it so special and unique,” said Dudamel. “These beautifully crafted programs take us across genres and generations, from celebrations of Mexico to some of the most legendary jazz, pop, Broadway, and classical artists giving once-in-a-lifetime performances. We will return to the Bowl stronger than ever, but until then we can enjoy these magical moments.”