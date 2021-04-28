Peppa Pig Returns to the Stage for U.K. and Ireland Tour, Including West End Bow, With Peppa's Best Day Ever!

The latest Peppa Pig Live! production will play a limited holiday engagement at London's Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Who loves muddy puddles? Peppa Pig, that’s who. And she’s about to have her best day ever—or maybe her best year ever—as Peppa Pig Live! returns to the stage with Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever! for an extensive U.K. and Ireland tour. The tour begins October 15 at The Orchard Theatre in Dartford, Kent, then embarks on a year-long, 80-venue tour. The family show will sit down for the holiday season at the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket December 2–January 2, 2022. In Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever!, Peppa Pig, George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig are out for a road-trip full of adventures. They'll enjoy castles and caves, dragons and dinosaurs, and, of course, muddy puddles. They'll even see a lot of old friends along the way, including Miss Rabbit, Mr. Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe, and more. The live stage adaptation of Peppa Pig is produced by children’s theatre team Fierylight, in partnership with licensor Hasbro. The production is directed and adapted for theatre by Richard Lewis and features music from composer Mani Svavarsson.