Peppermint, Beanie Feldstein, Dolly Parton, More Set for Rescheduled, Virtual GLAAD Media Awards

The July 30 celebration will also welcome the return of the Outstanding Broadway Production category.

Broadway alums Peppermint and Beanie Feldstein, Tony nominee Dolly Parton, and more will appear during the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards, which have moved online for a virtual ceremony July 30 at 8 PM ET. The in-person shows in New York City and Los Angeles scheduled for the spring were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will now stream live on GLAAD’s Facebook and YouTube and be rebroadcast on Logo on August 3 at 8 PM ET.

As previously announced, the awards will welcome back the theatre favorite category: Outstanding Broadway Production. Nominated this year are Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play, Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance, Alanis Morissette and Diablo Cody's Jagged Little Pill musical, Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me, and Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Choir Boy.

WATCH: Performances From Pasadena Little Shop, Jagged Little Pill, More From GLAAD Gala

A number of fan favorites are also scheduled to appear, including Emmy winner Lena Waithe and Broadway alum Olivia Wilde. Rounding out the line up are Cara Delevingne, Kaitlyn Dever, Sonya Deville, Jonica T. Gibbs, Dan Levy, Lil Nas X, Rachel Maddow, Ryan O’Connell, the cast and producers of Pose, Geena Rocero, Angelica Ross, Benito Skinner, Brian Michael Smith, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, and Raquel Willis.

Comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere will host, with a special performance from Grammy-nominated duo Chloe x Halle.

“As this year’s Media Awards go virtual, we hope to send a powerful message to LGBTQ+ people that in the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have never been more important,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

Awards will be handed out in 30 categories during the ceremony. In addition, Special Recognition honors will be given to Netflix’s Special and for journalists Karen Ocamb and Mark Segal. Earlier this year, it was announced that Ryan Murphy would receive the Vito Russo Award and Judith Light would be honored with the Excellence in Media Award.

For a full list of nominees, click here.

