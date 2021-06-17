Peppermint, Harvey Fierstein Among Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home Special Guests

J. Harrison Ghee, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Robyn Hurder, and Jelani Remy are also set to appear in the virtual fundraiser June 20.

A new slate of Broadway favorites has been added to lineup of guests for the previously announced virtual fundraiser, Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home. Tony winner Harvey Fierstein (Hairspray), J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Jay Armstrong Johnson (The Phantom of the Opera), Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge!), Peppermint (Head Over Heels), and Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud) join the action in the virtual fundraiser streaming June 20.

Peppermint will perform “Strip,” a new song by Frank Boccia; audiences can also expect to see Johnson in a sweaty opening number. Fierstein makes a special appearance as the show begins, with Ghee, Hurder and Remy each sharing the impact of donations made throughout the stream. A celebratory finale was filmed on location in Times Square.

Take an Exclusive Sneak Peek at the Finale of Broadway Bares: Twerk From Home

The (erm) massive array of dancers taking part includes Cesar Abreu, Dave August, Justina Aveyard, Ehizoje Azeke, Marie Baramo, Darius Barnes, Joe Beauregard, Melody Betts, Stephanie Bissonnette, Joanne Borts, Olutayo Bosede, Steve Bratton, Amanda Braun, Yeman Brown, Karen Burthwright, Holly Ann Butler, Ian Campayno, Marc Cardarelli, Allyson Carr, Jude Cassion, Olivia Cece, Quran Chamberlin, Adrianne Chu, Milena J. Comeau, Calvin Cooper, Whitney Cooper, DeMarius Copes, Russell Corpis, Josh Cotham, Jeff Cowans, Jonté Culpepper, Marquis Cunningham, Barrett Davis, Sarah Davis, Willie Dee, Nicolas de la Vega, Paula DeLuise, Luis Esteves, Corry Ethridge, Daniel Lynn Evans, Tilly Evans-Krueger, Samantha Farrow, Rosie Lani Fiedelman, Hector Flores Jr., Judah Frank, Chelsea Freeman, Virgil Gadson, Katelyn Gaffney, Shannon Giles, Andrew Glaszek, Lupe Lucarelli, Michael Scott Gomez, Michael Graceffa, Taylor Green, Cedric Greene, Yancy Greene, Matthew Griffin, David Guzman, Jacob Guzman, Omar Hernandez, LaWanda Hopkins, Marissa Horton, Nina Hudson, Gabriel Hyman, Sabrina Imamura, Chris Jarosz, Kolin Jerron, Kevin Jones, Justin Keats, Jesse Kramer, Ryan Lammer, Emily Larger, Eric Lehn, Kourtni Lind-Watson, Jaimie Linn, Edward Louis-Charles, Mattie Love, Mark MacKillop, Chase Madigan, Jeremiah Maestas, Andre Malcolm, Nathalie Marrable, Tomás Matos, Elliott Mattox, Reginald Mebane, Arianne Meneses, Michelle Mercedes, Aisha Mitchell, Stanley Munoz, Jan Erik Navoa, Brayden Newby, Jim Newman, Chris Newsome, Steve Pacek, Christopher Patterson-Rosso, Janice Picconi, Jalen Preston, Madeline Reed, Gabriel Reyes, Alex Ringler, Joseph Rivera, Geraldine Rojas, Marissa Rosen, Marc Royale, Julius Rubio, Amy Ruggiero, MiMi Scardulla, Richard Schieffer, Ricky Schroeder, Ray Sheen, Montana Sholars, Christine Sienicki, Nick Silverio, Ahmad Simmons, Tré Smith, Gabriella Sorrentino, James Monroe Števko, Ron Tal, Kevin Taylor, Dee Tomasetta, Willow Toner, Cameron Turner, Alec Varcas, Justine Vasquez, Richard E. Waits, La’Nette Wallace, Craig Washington, and Julius Williams.

Broadway Bares: Twerk from Home is directed by Bares creator and Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, with co-directors Laya Barak and Nick Kenkel. Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares, the modern-day striptease event will be available to stream for free on Playbill and at BroadwayCares.org.