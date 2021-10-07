Peppermint Will Host ACLU and NYCLU's Sing Out for Freedom Concert, Honoring Broadway for Racial Justice

The annual benefit is set for November 22.

ACLU Ambassador Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race, Head Over Heels) will host the 19th annual Sing Out for Freedom: The Sound of Progress ACLU and NYCLU benefit concert, streaming live from Town Hall November 22 at 7:30 PM ET. NYCLU Artist Ambassador Jess McLeod (Hamilton) directs the event.

The event will spotlight the ACLU and NYCLU’s landmark victories over the last year and share calls to action to build a more equitable New York. The organizations will also honor Broadway for Racial Justice with the Michael Friedman Freedom Award for their grassroots work organizing for racial justice and equity by providing immediate resources, assistance, and amplification for Black, Indigenous and other people of color in the Broadway and theatrical community at large.

“Every year, as the Broadway community comes out to support the ACLU— we experience once again the importance of the arts in the movement for social justice and the essential connection between art and activism. This year, more than ever, Sing Out For Freedom is an opportunity to come together as a vibrant community,” said Donna Lieberman, executive director of the NYCLU. “We are thrilled to celebrate the sound of progress by uplifting what we’ve achieved together, honoring the work of artists and activists, and energizing ourselves for the work ahead.”

The full line-up of Broadway performers and speakers joining the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

This year’s Sing Out for Freedom benefit concert is executive produced by Rachel Sussman (What the Constitution Means to Me) and Cynthia J. Tong, along with producer Ari Conte. Music direction is by Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh, with production management by Sydney Steele and casting by The Casting Collaborative/Andrea Zee, Danica Rodriguez, and Jason Styres. Live broadcast production is by Broadway Unlocked. The co-chairs of the NYCLU Artist Ambassadors program are Ari Afsar (Hamilton) and Shaina Taub (The Devil Wears Prada).

Sing Out For Freedom was co-founded by Liana Stampur and Erich Bergen along with Lieberman.

For streaming information, click here.