Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett to Reprise Cyrano Roles in MGM Movie Musical Adaptation

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett to Reprise Cyrano Roles in MGM Movie Musical Adaptation
By Dan Meyer
Aug 04, 2020
 
The updated take co-created by Erica Schmidt played Off-Broadway last year.
Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett
Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett Shutterstock

Emmy winner Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett will return to the world of Cyrano in an MGM movie musical adaptation of the show, co-created by librettist (and Dinklage's wife) Erica Schmidt.

Deadline reports Ben Mendelsohn and Brian Tyree Henry have also joined the cast, with Joe Wright directing.

The spin on Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac played Off-Broadway in 2019. The show places the emphasis on the title character's height rather than his nose. Dinklage played the lead at Goodspeed Opera House in 2018 and Off-Broadway the following year; Bennett played Roxanne at the former.

Cyrano features music by Aaron and Bryce Dessner of the band The National with lyrics by Matt Berninger (also in The National) and Carin Besser. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title will produce the movie with Guy Heeley.

Production Photos: The New Group's Cyrano Off-Broadway

Production Photos: The New Group's Cyrano Off-Broadway

6 PHOTOS
Ritchie Coster and Peter Dinklage in <i>Cyrano</i>
Ritchie Coster and Peter Dinklage in Cyrano Monique Carboni
Christopher Gurr, Hillary Fisher, Nehal Joshi, Josh A. Dawson, and Scott Stangland in <i>Cyrano</i>
Christopher Gurr, Hillary Fisher, Nehal Joshi, Josh A. Dawson, and Scott Stangland in Cyrano Monique Carboni
Nehal Joshi, Scott Stangland, Peter Dinklage, and Jasmine Cephas Jones in <i>Cyrano</i>
Nehal Joshi, Scott Stangland, Peter Dinklage, and Jasmine Cephas Jones in Cyrano Monique Carboni
Scott Stangland, Peter Dinklage, and Christopher Gurr in <i>Cyrano</i>
Scott Stangland, Peter Dinklage, and Christopher Gurr in Cyrano Monique Carboni
Peter Dinklage, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Blake Jenner in <i>Cyrano</i>
Peter Dinklage, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Blake Jenner in Cyrano Monique Carboni
Peter Dinklage and Blake Jenner in <i>Cyrano</i>
Peter Dinklage and Blake Jenner in Cyrano Monique Carboni
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.