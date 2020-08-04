Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett to Reprise Cyrano Roles in MGM Movie Musical Adaptation

The updated take co-created by Erica Schmidt played Off-Broadway last year.

Emmy winner Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett will return to the world of Cyrano in an MGM movie musical adaptation of the show, co-created by librettist (and Dinklage's wife) Erica Schmidt.

Deadline reports Ben Mendelsohn and Brian Tyree Henry have also joined the cast, with Joe Wright directing.

The spin on Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac played Off-Broadway in 2019. The show places the emphasis on the title character's height rather than his nose. Dinklage played the lead at Goodspeed Opera House in 2018 and Off-Broadway the following year; Bennett played Roxanne at the former.

Cyrano features music by Aaron and Bryce Dessner of the band The National with lyrics by Matt Berninger (also in The National) and Carin Besser. Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title will produce the movie with Guy Heeley.

