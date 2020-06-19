Peter Pan Live!, Starring Allison Williams, Taylor Louderman, Christian Borle, Christopher Walken, More, Streams June 19

The Shows Must Go On! continues with the 2014 NBC presentation of the beloved musical.

The YouTube channel The Shows Must Go On!, which has aired several free, full-length recordings of Andrew Lloyd Webber musicals and tributes, continues with the 2014 NBC broadcast of Peter Pan Live!. The television adaptation starred Allison Williams in the title role, Tony nominee Taylor Louderman as Wendy Darling, Tony winners Kelli O'Hara as Mrs. Darling and Christian Borle as Mr. Darling and Smee, and Oscar winner Christopher Walken as Captain Hook.

Peter Pan Live! streams June 19 beginning at 2 PM ET, with the video available for 48 hours. Viewers can watch it above or on YouTube.

Also in the cast were Alanna Saunders as Tiger Lily, Caitlin Houlahan as Jane, Jake Lucas as John Darling, John Allyn as Michael Darling and Bowdie as Nana. Minnie Driver narrated and played adult Wendy.

The Lost Boys were played by Ryan Steele, Jason Gotay, Jacob Guzman, David Guzman, Chris McCarrell, F. Michael Haynie, Dyllón Burnside, Daniel Quadrino, Garett Hawe, and Michael Hartung.

The Pirates were played by Bryce Ryness, T. Oliver Reid, Michael Park, Chris Sullivan, Alan H. Green, Austin Lesch, Gary Milner, Matt Wall, Ryan Andes, and John Arthur Greene.

PHOTOS: Ryan Steele Takes Us to Neverland! A Day on the Peter Pan Live! Rehearsal Stage

Rounding out the ensemble were Dominique Kelley, Marty Lawson, Charlie Williams, Michael Munday, CJ Tyson, Alex Wong, Andrew Pirozzi, James Brown III, and Keenan Washington.

The NBC broadcast was adapted for television by Irene Mecchi. Tony Award winner Rob Ashford (Evita, Thoroughly Modern Millie), who also directed NBC's 2013 The Sound of Music Live!, returned to direct and choreograph. The presentation also featured new songs, penned by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green, the daughter of one of Peter Pan's original lyricists, Adolph Green. New songs include "Vengeance," an entrance song for Captain Hook, adapted from "Ambition" from the musical Do Re Mi; "Only Pretend," a song for Wendy about her feelings for Peter Pan, adapted from "I Know About Love" from Do Re Mi; and "A Wonderful World Without Peter," a duel song between Hook and Peter, adapted from "Something's Always Happening On The River" from Say Darling.

Additionally, the second-act number "Ugg-a-Wugg," a song for Peter Pan and Tiger Lily, has been updated. The song, now titled "True Blood Brothers" (a lyric in the song's original version), replaces phrases with traditional Native American terms that were vetted by Native American consultant Jerod Tate.

READ: A Century of the Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up - A History of Peter Pan on Stage

Glenn Weiss served as live television director of Peter Pan Live! with the creative team rounded out by production designer Derek McLane, costume designer Catherine Zuber, lighting desiger Robert A. Dickinson, music director David Chase, and executive producers Neil Meron and Craig Zedan.

The original Broadway production of Peter Pan, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, opened on Broadway in 1954. The show has a book by J.M. Barrie and a score by Mark “Moose” Charlap and Carolyn Leigh, with additional songs by Jule Styne, Betty Comden, and Adolph Green. It starred Mary Martin as in the title role and Cyril Ritchard as Captain Hook, both of whom won Tony Awards for their performances.