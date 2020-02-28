Peter Saide, NYC-Based Australian Actor, Dies at Age 36

Mr. Saide was recently seen in Last Days of Summer at George Street Playhouse and Off-Broadway in Desperate Measures.

Peter Saide, a New York City-based Australian performer, passed away February 26 at the age of 36. The singing actor, who was seen Off-Broadway in the 2018 production of Desperate Measures, was rushed to the hospital due to complications from DVT following surgery and died shortly after.

Last fall, he was seen in the George Street Playhouse production of Last Days of Summer. In 2019 he was also seen in the Bucks County Playhouse production of Mamma Mia!, the world premiere of the musical comedy Love and Other Fables at Theatre by the Sea in Rhode Island, and in the York Theater Company gala staging of I Do! I Do!.

Throughout his career, Mr. Saide performed at The Ogunquit Playhouse, San Diego's Old Globe, the Paramount Theatre in Aurora, Illinois, the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, and with One Year Lease in New York City, among other theatres.

“So he is gone. You will not find him in any church, the theatre was his cathedral and the table his alter,” Mr. Saide's father, Tom Saide, shared in a statement. “And when you are on the stage, or writing the stories, or composing or playing or singing the music, or off the stage working in your field, or in a quite place, stop for a nano second, and he will be there if you want him.”

Friends and family have taken to social media to share their condolences and memories. Mr. Saide is survived by his father, his mother Marilyn Kingsford, and his sisters Carmen Saide and Anna Satmari.