Philip Winchester Joined Playbill's Stream Stealers to Talk About Upcoming Rogue, Starring Megan Fox

The Strike Back and One Chicago star has deep roots in the theatre, co-starring opposite Ian McKellen in King Lear.

Philip Winchester, best known to TV audiences for his multi-season role on Strike Back on Cinemax and his current run as Peter Stone on Law & Order: SVU, has a new movie hitting streaming platforms August 28.

Rogue, an eco-thriller written and directed by M.J. Bassett, stars Megan Fox and Winchester as mercenaries on a mission to rescue a kidnapped child, but find themselves trapped on an African lion farm.

Winchester may be best known for his action roles and his time as part of the NBC-Dick Wolf One Chicago franchise, but his background is in theatre. After training at London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, he toured the world as Edmund opposite Ian McKellen in King Lear, a performance that was preserved by PBS Great Performances.

He joined Playbill's Stream Stealers August 11, to talk about his career, learning from McKellen, and reuniting with his Strike Back director Bassett for Rogue. Watch the interview in the video above.

Hosted by Playbill's editor-in-chief Mark Peikert, Stream Stealers is the twice-weekly talk show where theatre vets talk about their onstage pasts and their current film and TV projects. Tune in on Playbill's YouTube Tuesdays and Thursdays at 4:30 PM ET.