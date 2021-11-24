Phillip Attmore, Melanie Moore, Joseph Medeiros, and More Are Cheek to Cheek Off-Broadway Starting November 24

By Andrew Gans
Nov 24, 2021
 
Randy Skinner helms The York Theatre Company's world premiere of the song-and-dance celebration featuring the work of Irving Berlin.
from left: Joseph Mederios, Victoria Byrd, Kaitlyn Davidson, Jeremy Benton, Melanie Moore, Phillip Attmore
from left: Joseph Mederios, Victoria Byrd, Kaitlyn Davidson, Jeremy Benton, Melanie Moore, Phillip Attmore Courtesy of York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company's world premiere of Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a song-and-dance celebration featuring the music and lyrics of Irving Berlin, begins November 24. The production marks The York’s first mainstage offering since the pandemic began in March 2020 and the January flood that forced the company from its home at St. Peter’s Theater.

Conceived, directed, and choreographed by Tony nominee Randy Skinner with a book by Barry Kleinbort and music direction by David Hancock Turner, performances are scheduled through January 2, 2022, at the York's temporary home at the Theatre at St. Jean's. Opening night is December 2.

The cast features Phillip Attmore (Shuffle Along, Hello, Dolly!), Jeremy Benton (42nd Street, Cagney at The York), Victoria Byrd (Peter Pan, A Chorus Line), Kaitlyn Davidson (Cinderella, Bright Star), Joseph Medeiros (Wicked, Yank! at The York), and Melanie Moore (Fiddler on the Roof; Hello, Dolly!). Standbys are Corinne Munsch and Sean Quinn.

The production showcases the songs of the late Berlin and also tell the stories behind the man who made the music that made the movies dance. Expect tunes from such classic films as Top Hat, Alexander’s Ragtime Band, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, White Christmas, and more.

The production also has scenic design by James Morgan, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Jason Kantrowitz, and sound design by Julian Evans. The production stage manager is Chris Steckel, and the casting director is Michael Cassara.

Cheek to Cheek is produced in association with Riki Kane Larimer.

Look Back at Irving Berlin and Ethel Merman in Rehearsals for Annie Get Your Gun

The Broadway revival opened September 21, 1966 at the Broadway Theatre.

16 PHOTOS
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Dorothy Fields, Robert Russell Bennett, and Ethel Merman_HR.jpg
Dorothy Fields, Richard Rodgers, and Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Ethel Merman, Irving Berlin, and Dorothy Fields _HR.jpg
Ethel Merman, Irving Berlin, and Dorothy Fields Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Irving Berlin and Ethel Merman_HR.jpg
Irving Berlin and Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Ethel Merman and David Manning_HR.jpg
Ethel Merman and David Manning Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Richard Rodgers and Irving Berlin_HR.jpg
Richard Rodgers and Irving Berlin Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Bruce Yarnell and Ethel Merman_HR.jpg
Bruce Yarnell and Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Richard Rodgers, Irving Berlin, and Ethel Merman _HR.jpg
Richard Rodgers, Irving Berlin, and Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Richard Rodgers, Ethel Merman, Irving Berlin, and Dorothy Fields_HR.jpg
Richard Rodgers, Ethel Merman, Irving Berlin, and Dorothy Fields Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie_Get_Your_Gun_Broadway_Rehearsal_1966_Robert Russell Bennett and Ethel Merman_HR.jpg
Robert Russell Bennett and Ethel Merman Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Annie Get Your Gun Playbill - Nov 1966
Annie Get Your Gun
(Updated November 24, 2021)

