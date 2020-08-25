Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones Celebrate Women's Suffrage August 25

By Dan Meyer
Aug 25, 2020
 
The trio will appear with Lin-Manuel Miranda during a fundraiser hosted by the Latino Victory Project.
The ladies of <i>Hamilton</i>
Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones in Hamilton Joan Marcus

Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony nominee Phillipa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones—the trio who originated the Schuyler sisters in Hamilton—virtually reunite with Lin-Manuel Miranda August 25 during a special celebration in honor of the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage.

Moderated by journalist Soledad O'Brien, the event takes place at 8:30 PM ET on Zoom, open to donors who pledge $10 or more to the Latino Victory Project. Donations will support the charity's aim to grow Latinx political power in all levels of government.

READ: Heidi Schreck and Rebecca Naomi Jones to Host Playbill’s Women in Theatre: A Centennial Celebration Concert Special August 26

The virtual fundraiser will feature Soo, Goldsberry, and Jones discussing the role of women in Hamilton, the rehearsal process, and their perspectives on performing in the show as women of color—who were not allowed to vote until 1965 with the passing of the Civil Rights Act.

Click here to register for the event.

The trio recently appeared together during the first #HAM4CHANGE live stream August 1, which raised money for charities supporting the fight against racial injustice.

History Has Its Eyes on You: A Look at Hamilton’s Journey to Broadway and Beyond

History Has Its Eyes on You: A Look at Hamilton’s Journey to Broadway and Beyond

54 PHOTOS
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Lin-Manuel Miranda in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire, Andy Blankenbuehler, Stephanie Klemons and Leslie Odom Jr.
Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire, Andy Blankenbuehler, Stephanie Klemons and Leslie Odom Jr. in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Renée Elise Goldsberry
Renée Elise Goldsberry in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Okieriete Onaodowan and Daveed Diggs
Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Okieriete Onaodowan and Daveed Diggs in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Phillipa Soo and Jon Rua
Phillipa Soo and Jon Rua in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Brian d'Arcy James and Thomas Kail
Brian d'Arcy James and Thomas Kail in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Christopher Jackson
Christopher Jackson in rehearsal for the Public Theater run of Hamilton Joan Marcus
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast
Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast in Hamilton at the Public Theater
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton
Phillipa Soo and Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton at the Public Theater Joan Marcus
