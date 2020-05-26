Phillipa Soo, Thomas Sadoski, Ashley Park, and More Set for 3rd Edition of The Homebound Project

The latest in the series will premiere works by Michael R. Jackson, Bess Wohl, Donnetta Lavinia Grays, and Clare Barron, among others.

Participants have been announced for the third edition of The Homebound Project, the online theatre project benefiting children affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The independent initiative, utilizing an all-volunteer team, will continue June 3–7; a fourth edition is scheduled for June 24–28.

Participating actors, playwrights, and directors for the latest edition include Jennifer Carpenter and Thomas Sadoski in a work by John Guare, directed by Jerry Zaks; Ralph Brown in a work by Donnetta Lavinia Grays, directed by Jenna Worsham; Diane Lane in a work by Michael R. Jackson; Paola Lázaro in a work by Gina Femia, directed by Taylor Reynolds; Joshua Leonard in a work by Mara Nelson-Greenberg; Eve Lindley in a work by Daniel Talbott, directed by Kevin Laibson; Arian Moayed in a work by Xavier Galva; Ashley Park in a work by Bess Wohl, directed by Leigh Silverman; Will Pullen in a work by Samuel D. Hunter, directed by Jenna Worsham; Phillipa Soo in a work by Clare Barron, directed by Steven Pasquale; and Blair Underwood in a work by Korde Arrington Tuttle.

The playwrights for the third edition, which will stream online beginning at 7 PM June 3 and continue through 7 PM June 7, have been given the prompt of “Champions.” View-at-home tickets are currently on sale at HomeBoundTheater.org and begin at $10. Complimentary viewings for first responders and essential workers have been made possible by an anonymous donor.

Founded by playwright Catya McMullen and director Jenna Worsham, The Homebound Project features a collection of new theatre works written by homebound playwrights and recorded by sheltering actors. The performances feature costume consultation by Andy Jean, original music and sound design by Fan Zhang, and video editing and design by Jon Burkland/ZANNI Productions.

To date, the project has raised over $59,000 for No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger.

“The Homebound Project grew from a desire to support frontline organizations by doing what we artists do best: creating and gathering, in newly imagined ways,” says Worsham. “The response from our artistic community of volunteers has been intense and moving. While theatres, schools, and our physical places of gathering may be empty, it’s clear that our imaginations are not. We are overwhelmed by the spirit of creative generosity that is filling the empty space.”

