Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, and Leslie Uggams Cast in Coronavirus-Themed The Second Wave

Robert and Michelle King’s drama series also features six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, Steven Pasquale, and Taylor Schilling.

A second wave of casting has been announced for Robert and Michelle King’s Spectrum Originals drama series about the ongoing pandemic.

As previously announced, The Second Wave will star six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, Drama Desk nominee Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County), and Orange Is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling. Joining them, Deadline reports, will be fellow theatre actors Tony nominee Will Swenson (Hair), who will be a series regular, and Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) and Tony winner Leslie Uggams (Hallelujah, Baby!), who will have recurring roles.

Co-produced by Spectrum Originals and CBS Studios, the New York City-set series follows neighbors Rachel (McDonald) and Lily (Schilling), who are working from home during the quarantine. Pasquale plays Dr. Zach, a CDC official married to McDonald’s character.

Swenson has been cast as a photojournalist and Soo as a White House liaison to the CDC. Uggams plays the mother of McDonald’s character who is also a Nobel Nobel-prize winning immunologist .

