Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, and Leslie Uggams Cast in Coronavirus-Themed The Second Wave

A second wave of casting has been announced for Robert and Michelle King’s Spectrum Originals drama series about the ongoing pandemic.
As previously announced, The Second Wave will star six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, Drama Desk nominee Steven Pasquale ( ), and The Bridges of Madison County Orange Is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling. Joining them, Deadline reports, will be fellow theatre actors Tony nominee Will Swenson ( ), who will be a series regular, and Tony nominee Hair Phillipa Soo ( ) and Tony winner Hamilton Leslie Uggams ( Hallelujah, Baby!), who will have recurring roles.
Co-produced by Spectrum Originals and CBS Studios, the New York City-set series follows neighbors Rachel (McDonald) and Lily (Schilling), who are working from home during the quarantine. Pasquale plays Dr. Zach, a CDC official married to McDonald’s character.
Swenson has been cast as a photojournalist and Soo as a White House liaison to the CDC. Uggams plays the mother of McDonald’s character who is also a Nobel Nobel-prize winning immunologist .
