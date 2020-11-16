Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, and Leslie Uggams Cast in Coronavirus-Themed The Second Wave

By Andrew Gans
Nov 16, 2020
 
Robert and Michelle King’s drama series also features six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, Steven Pasquale, and Taylor Schilling.
A second wave of casting has been announced for Robert and Michelle King’s Spectrum Originals drama series about the ongoing pandemic.

As previously announced, The Second Wave will star six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, Drama Desk nominee Steven Pasquale (The Bridges of Madison County), and Orange Is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling. Joining them, Deadline reports, will be fellow theatre actors Tony nominee Will Swenson (Hair), who will be a series regular, and Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) and Tony winner Leslie Uggams (Hallelujah, Baby!), who will have recurring roles.

Co-produced by Spectrum Originals and CBS Studios, the New York City-set series follows neighbors Rachel (McDonald) and Lily (Schilling), who are working from home during the quarantine. Pasquale plays Dr. Zach, a CDC official married to McDonald’s character.

Swenson has been cast as a photojournalist and Soo as a White House liaison to the CDC. Uggams plays the mother of McDonald’s character who is also a Nobel Nobel-prize winning immunologist .

Look Back at Highlights of Amélie Starring Phillipa Soo

The stage adaptation of the Oscar-nominated film plays its final performance May 21 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

30 PHOTOS
Phillipa Soo
Phillipa Soo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Amélie_Musical_Center_Theatre_Group_05_HR.jpg
Adam Chanler-Berat, Kimberly Grigsby, Sam Pinkleton, Pam MacKinnon, and Phillipa Soo begin rehearsals in L.A. Joan Marcus
Amélie_Musical_Center_Theatre_Group_03_HR.jpg
Adam Chanler-Berat and Phillipa Soo begin rehearsals in L.A. Joan Marcus
Amelie_Ahmanson_Production_Photos_07_HR.jpg
Phillipa Soo and Adam Chanler-Berat at the Ahmanson Theatre Joan Marcus
Amelie_Ahmanson_Production_Photos_06_HR.jpg
Savvy Crawford and Phillipa Soo at the Ahmanson Theatre Joan Marcus
The Company_Curtain Call_Amelie_LA_Opening_24_HR.jpg
Curtain call of opening night at the Ahmanson Theatre Bruce Glikas/Playbill
The Cast_glikas_Amelie_LA_Opening_52_HR.jpg
The Cast at the L.A. opening night celebration Bruce Glikas/Playbill
Alison Cimmet_Randy Blair_Emily Afton_Jacob Keith Watson_Maria- Christina Oliveras_glikas_Amelie_LA_Opening_34_HR.jpg
Alison Cimmet, Randy Blair, Emily Afton, Jacob Keith Watson, and Maria-Christina Oliveras at the L.A. opening night celebration Bruce Glikas/Playbill
Phillipa Soo_Savvy Crawford_glikas_ (2)_Amelie_LA_Opening_56_HR.jpg
Phillipa Soo and Savvy Crawford at the L.A. opening night celebration Bruce Glikas/Playbill
<i>Amélie, A New Musical </i>at the Walter Kerr Theatre
Amélie, A New Musical at the Walter Kerr Theatre Marc J. Franklin
