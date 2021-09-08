Phoenix Best, Reggie D. White, More Will Join Whitney White in Macbeth in Stride at A.R.T.

Whitney White's theatrical event begins performances at the Cambridge venue in October.

Casting is complete for Obie Award winner Whitney White's Macbeth in Stride, which will play American Repertory Theater at Harvard University's Loeb Drama Center beginning October 23.

Directed by Tyler Dobrowsky and Taibi Magar, the 90-minute production will officially open October 29. Performances are set to continue through November 14.

As previously reported, creator White will star in the theatrical event. She will be joined by the newly announced Charlie Thurston as Man, Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple) as Witch, Kira Helper as Witch, and Reggie D. White (The Inheritance) as Witch.

Macbeth in Stride, the first of White’s five-part series commissioned by A.R.T. excavating the women from Shakespeare’s canon, examines what it means to be an ambitious Black woman through the lens of one of Shakespeare’s most well-known characters. The production uses pop, rock, gospel, and R&B to trace the arc of Lady Macbeth while lifting up contemporary Black female power, femininity, and desire.

“Live music has always felt liberating to me,” says White, “and I am in love with the words of Shakespeare. I am a Black woman from Chicago, and I always saw my experience reflected in Shakespeare’s world. When I read Shakespeare, I totally hear my world. I hear my friends and family, and I see the world that I live in. However, often live productions wouldn’t represent my experience or even a world I recognized. So I wondered how I could unite all these worlds that I love to make a production that any person could hear and understand. I’m working to construct the show so that every person in the audience can understand it and feel a part of it.”

The creative team also includes music director and co-orchestrator Steven Cuevas, choreographer Raja Feather Kelly, scenic designer Dan Soule, costume designer Qween Jean, lighting designer Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound designer Alex Giorgetti, and wig designer Rachel Padula-Shufelt.