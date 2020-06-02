Look Back at the Stage Work of Marvin Hamlisch

By Matthew Blank
Jun 02, 2020
 
The celebrated composer of A Chorus Line was born June 2, 1944.
Marvin Hamlisch, the celebrated composer of A Chorus Line, was born June 2, 1944. In honor of the late composer’s birthday, we’re taking a look back at his illustrious career—during which he became one of only a handful of people to have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

After beginning his career as a rehearsal pianist for Funny Girl with Barbra Streisand, Hamlisch rose in the industry by writing songs for artists Liza Minnelli and Lesley Gore, as well composing the scores for films such as The Swimmer and Take the Money and Run. He continued to write film scores throughout his career (Ordinary People, Sophie’s Choice, and The Sting are among some of his most celebrated credits).

In 1975, Hamlisch’s musical A Chorus Line earned the composer both a Tony Award and a Pulitzer; the musical remains well-loved and oft-revived, with prolific television producer Ryan Murphy currently adapting the musical into a 10-part miniseries for Netflix.

Hamlisch also composed the scores for the musicals They’re Playing Our Song, Jean Seberg, Smile, The Goodbye Girl, and The Nutty Professor. Throughout his career, he accumulated three Academy Awards, one Tony Award, four Grammy Awards, and four Emmy Awards—making him what is known as an EGOT.

Flip through photos from Hamlisch’s career below:

