PHOTO: Nick Jonas Poses With His Jersey Boys Co-Stars, Including Andy Karl, Matt Bogart

By Dan Meyer
Aug 09, 2021
 
The pop star and Broadway alum will play Frankie Valli in the “musical movie event.”
Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas Tinseltown / Shutterstock

Nick Jonas is working his way back to the stage. The pop star and Broadway alum’s latest Instagram post features him in costume as Frankie Valli in a long-discussed—but still in large part under wraps—Jersey Boys project that was confirmed by Valli earlier this year.

“The past couple months I’ve been in Cleveland playing my dream role as Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys,” Jonas wrote in the post (below). “With our incredible cast and crew, we worked tirelessly to create an amazing musical movie event for you all. Stay tuned for more exciting news.”

Joining Jonas in the film capture as the remaining Seasons are Tony nominee Andy Karl and Matt Bogart (who will star in the upcoming Paradise Square), who appeared as Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi during the Broadway production's 11-year run, along with CJ Pawlikowski, who played Bob Gaudio in the Off-Broadway production up to the shutdown. The quartet pose for the photo alongside director Des McAnuff.

More details, including a network/streaming service and premiere date, will be revealed later.

