Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen Star in Virtual Reading of Angry Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous April 8

Theatre Alternatives   Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen Star in Virtual Reading of Angry Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous April 8
By Dan Meyer
Apr 08, 2021
 
Tony nominee Camille A. Brown directs the event for the Spotlight on Plays series.
Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen
Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen Joesph Marzullo/WENN

Sister duo Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad star in the April 8 virtual reading of Pearl Cleage’s Angry Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous as part of Spotlight on Play’s spring lineup of female playwrights. Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown directs with Heather Alicia Simms and Alicia Stith also in the cast.

The performance streams live at 8 PM ET on Stellar. It will be available on demand through April 12 at 6 PM ET.

Up next will be Paula Vogel’s The Baltimore Waltz April 29 at 8 PM. Mary-Louise Parker stars as Anna opposite Eric McCormack as Carl and Brandon Burton as The Third Man in a production directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz.

While dates for the additional plays this season will be announced later, casting and creative team details have begun to trickle in over the past few weeks. Meryl Streep and Kevin Kline will star in Dear Elizabeth with Carla Gugino and Ellen Burstyn in Watch on the Rhine, Audra McDonald in Ohio State Murders, and Kathryn Hahn in Wendy Wassersteins’ The Sisters Rosensweig.

Click here for tickets.

