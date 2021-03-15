Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen Will Star in Virtual Reading of Angry Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous

By Dan Meyer
Mar 15, 2021
 
Tony nominee Camille A. Brown directs the event for the Spotlight on Plays series.
Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen
Phylicia Rashad and Debbie Allen Joesph Marzullo/WENN

Sister duo Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad will star in an upcoming virtual reading of Pearl Cleage’s Angry Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous as part of Spotlight on Play’s previously announced spring lineup. Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown will direct, with Heather Alicia Simms and Alicia Stith co-starring.

Angry Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous will stream April 9 at 8 PM ET on Stellar.

Spotlight on Plays returns March 25 with Larissa FastHorse’s The Thanksgiving Play, directed by Leigh Silverman. The cast features Tony nominees Heidi Schreck and Bobby Cannavale, along with Keanu Reeves and Alia Shawkat.

For more details about the upcoming season, visit BroadwaysBestShows.com.

