Phylicia Rashad Directs David Alan Grier and More in Digital Production of Race October 29

The David Mamet play follows three lawyers who deliberate defending a white man charged with rape.

A digital production of David Mamet’s Race streams October 29 at 8 PM ET as part of Broadway’s Best Shows’ Spotlight on Plays series. Tony winner Phylicia Rashad directs 2020 Tony nominee David Alan Grier, Emmy winner Richard Thomas, Emmy nominee Ed O’Neill, and newcomer Alicia Stith.

The legal drama tells the story of three lawyers, two Black and one white, discussing whether to defend a white man charged with a crime against black woman, testing the dynamics within the firm. Grier and Thomas return to the roles they created during the play’s run on Broadway in 2009.

Get tickets by clicking here; proceeds benefit The Actor's Fund.

Race is executive produced by Jeffrey Richards and produced by Patty Baker of Good Productions, Barbara Freitag, Jim Glaub, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, and Jacob Soroken Porter. Terry Schnuck is associate producer.

