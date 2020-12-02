Phylicia Rashad, Dylan McDermott, and More Star in Stream of The Night of the Iguana Starting December 2

Emily Mann directs the Tennessee Williams drama as a benefit for The Actors Fund.

La Femme Theatre Productions streams Tennessee Williams’ The Night of the Iguana December 2–6 to benefit The Actors Fund.

Directed by Emily Mann, the stream is available at LaFemmeTheatreProductions.org. Tickets begin at $10.

The cast features Tony winner Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun) as Maxine, Emmy nominee Dylan McDermott (Hollywood) as Reverand Shannon, Emmy nominee Roberta Maxwell (Summer and Smoke) as Miss Fellowes, Tony nominee Austin Pendleton (Choir Boy) as Nonno, Jean Lichty (A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur) as Hannah, Keith Randolph Smith (Jitney) as Jake, Carmen Berkeley (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) as Charlotte, Eliud Kauffman (72 Miles to Go) as Hank, Julio Macias (On My Block) as Pancho, Stephanie Schmiderer (No Exit) as Frau Fahrenkopf, Bradley James Tejeda (The Inheritance) as Pedro, and John Hans Tester (Hunters) as Herr Fahrenkopf.

In The Night of the Iguana, a defrocked clergyman encounters inside disturbances amid outside disturbances during one stormy night at the Costa Verde Hotel in Acapulco as the world prepares for World War II.

“La Femme is dedicated to presenting classic plays with extraordinary casts and creative team, and we are thrilled to present The Night of the Iguana, helmed by the incomparable Emily Mann. As much as we will miss performing on an actual stage, our team has been flexible enough to pivot to present this iconic play online. During these trying times, we are proud to offer this presentation as a benefit for The Actors Fund,” says Executive Director Jean Lichty.



The creative team also includes set and background designer Beowulf Boritt, composer and sound effects designer Darron L West, dramaturg and language consultant Amy Stoller, casting director Stephanie Klapper, and production stage manager Cheryl Mintz, with general management by LDK Productions/Lisa Dozier King.

La Femme Theatre Productions is an all-inclusive theatre company dedicated to the exploration and celebration of the universal female experience.



