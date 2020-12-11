Places, Everybody! December 13 Is the Final Day for Guaranteed Christmas Delivery From Playbill Store

By Dan Meyer
Dec 11, 2020
 
Finish up your holiday shopping with gifts from Hamilton, Disney on Broadway, and Broadway Cares.
It’s nearly “curtain up” for holiday shoppers eager to buy gifts for their friends and family at the Playbill Store. December 13 is the final day for guaranteed delivery before Chrstmas Day.

From apparel like the Playbill face mask to home decoration pieces such as our Sweeney Todd Playbill canvas art and Les Misérables throw pillow to playing cards, there’s plenty of goodies and stocking stuffers to surprise your loved ones. Check out our 2020 Holiday Gift Guide for even more ideas.

Of course, it’s not the holidays without ornaments. The Playbill Store carries them all from the Broadway Cares’ annual showstopper to a selection of pieces from Disney on Broadway. Wicked, Hamilton, and Come From Away all have their own tree decorations, too.

