Places Please Project Hopes to Offer $500,000 in Rent Relief to NYC Theatre Workers

The group is co-founded by Lilli Cooper, Kyle Jarrow, Andrew Lippa, and Annie Schiffmann.

A new non-profit organization has announced its intention to provide $500,000 in rent relief to New York City-based theatre workers who have been out of work for over a year due to the pandemic. Led by board members—Tony nominees Lilli Cooper and Andrew Lippa, Kyle Jarrow, Annie Schiffmann, and Kara Unterberg—Places Please Project aims to give out funds by April 2022.

The program is open to all types of workers, including artists, designers, musicians, technicians, and administrators. Places Please Project will give rental assistance grants to theatre workers currently living in NYC, and to those who have had to leave the city because of the pandemic and are now struggling to return.

“Even as theatre begins to reopen, its workers still grapple with uncertainty,” said Co-Founder and President Kyle Jarrow. “Those who’ve left New York City are struggling to return, and many of those who’ve remained are at risk of having to leave. Theatre is a core part of NYC’s identity, and NYC is a core part of the theater industry’s identity too. We want to help...bring back those who’ve left.”