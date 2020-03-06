Plácido Domingo Cancels London Engagements in Wake of Harassment Investigation Findings

The tenor was slated to sing in a production of Don Carlo at the Royal Opera House.

Plácido Domingo has officially withdrawn from his upcoming engagement at London's Royal Opera House, a July presentation of Verdi's Don Carlo. His departure was a mutual decision between the tenor and the company, according to a statement from ROH, as the recent corroboration of sexual harassment allegations against Domingo continue to reverberate across the European arts landscape.

"We would like to confirm that we have received no claims of misconduct against Maestro Domingo during his time at the Royal Opera House," the statement continues, "and are sympathetic of his reasons for stepping down."

London marks the latest cancellation for the singer in Europe after the American Guild of Musical Artists concluded that its independent investigation confirmed reports of misconduct and harassment from the various women who had come forward. The investigation itself, however, has been at the center of its own controversy: AGMA Vice President Samuel Schultz resigned earlier this week over concerns regarding a $500,000 settlement from Domingo to the union that fell through.

In September, on the eve of what was supposed to be his first performance in the Metropolitan Opera's current season, the company announced that he would not sing as scheduled in Macbeth—nor would he be likely to return to the venue. The following week, he resigned from his post as general director at Los Angeles Opera.

Most European houses have been slower to cut ties with the performer and artistic leader than U.S. companies, however. Many of his scheduled engagements remain intact, though last week the National Institute of Performing Arts and Music in Domingo's native Spain did cancel his May performances at the Teatro de la Zarzuela.