Play-PerView Lines Up Virtual Readings of Sugar in Our Wounds, Seneca Falls, and Hamlet in Bed

By Ryan McPhee
Aug 26, 2020
 
The company says it has raised $100,000 for charities and arts organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Chinaza Uche and Sheldon Best
Chinaza Uche and Sheldon Best Marc J. Franklin

The new company Play-PerView has shared that it has raised over $100,000 in support of arts organizations impacted by the ongoing pandemic and other relief programs through its various theatrical streams, and it's keeping its virtual stage open with more titles to come.

A September 12 streaming event will present a virtual reading of Jean Ann Douglas' Seneca Falls. Jess Chayes directs a cast that includes Susannah Flood, April Matthis, Kelly McAndrew, Monique St. Cyr, Erin Wilhelmi, and John Zdrojeski. Proceeds will go to New Georges.

The original Off-Broadway cast of Sugar in Our Wounds will take part in a reading of the Donja R. Love play September 19, reuniting Sheldon Best, Chinaza Uche, Stephanie Berrry, Fern Cozine, and Tiffany Rachelle Stewart. Malika Oyetimein will direct the benefit for Bebashi.

READ: Through Telling a Black, Queer, Civil War-Set Love Story, 2 Actors Offer Representation for the Underrepresented

Rounding out the September roster is Michael Laurence's Hamlet in Bed with the original cast: Laurence himself, Tony winner John Glover, and Oscar nominee Annette O'Toole. Lisa Peterson will direct, with proceeds going to Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (where the play premiered).

Past performances from Play-PerView, produced by Jeremy Wein, include readings of recent Pulitzer Prize finalist Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Dulé Hill in Dutchman, The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Nora Highland, and Knife to the Heart.

Access to the live streams is priced starting at $5. For more information, visit Play-PerView.com.

