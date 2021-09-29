Play-PerView Presents First In-Person Event With Jane Anger..., Starring Michael Urie

The reading of the new Talene Monahon comedy will also be available to stream, with proceeds benefiting Fund Texas Choice.

Play-PerView, the charity streamer created during the pandemic shutdown, will present its first in-person and live stream event with a reading of Talene Monahon's Jane Anger or The Lamentable Comedie of JANE ANGER, that Cunning Woman, and also of Willy Shakefpeare and his Peasant Companion, Francis, Yes and Also of Anne Hathaway (also a Woman) Who Tried Very Hard. The live reading and live stream will take place at Caveat in New York City on October 18 at 7 PM ET, with viewing also available on demand through October 22.

Jaki Bradley directs the comedy about Shakespeare—stuck in quarantine during the plague with a bad case of writer's block—and the cunning woman who climbs through the window and changes history. The cast includes playwright Monahon, along with Michael Urie (currently in Broadway's Chicken & Biscuits), Danaya Esperanza, and Ryan Spahn.

Monahon's other works include How to Load a Musket, which premiered in early 2020 at 59E59, and Frankie & Will, which was produced virtually by MCC Theater during the pandemic.

Play-PerView is led by producers Jeremy Wein and Jennifer Campos. The organization has produced over 50 digital events and raised almost half a million dollars in donations for various non-profit theatres and organizations.

"Make no mistake, while we are going in-person, we are still making our events accessible to audiences around the world. We are excited to continue raising money for various causes and to use our space to incubate new work by exciting artists and revisit acclaimed and beloved prior productions while also starting to move towards creating full productions," said Wein.

Proceeds for Jane Anger will benefit Fund Texas Choice. For tickets, click here.