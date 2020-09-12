Play-PerView Presents Seneca Falls, Starring April Matthis, Susannah Flood, More, September 12

Industry News   Play-PerView Presents Seneca Falls, Starring April Matthis, Susannah Flood, More, September 12
By Dan Meyer
Sep 12, 2020
 
The play by Jean Ann Douglas is a collection of stories on the path to women’s suffrage.
April Matthis

Play-PerView continues its digital offerings with Jean Ann Douglas’ Seneca Falls September 12 at 7 PM ET. The play is a collection of stories following several characters as they fight for women’s suffrage.

Jess Chayes directs a cast that includes Susannah Flood (Make Believe), April Matthis (Toni Stone), Kelly McAndrew (Men on Boats), Monique St. Cyr (Thunderbodies), Erin Wilhelmi (To Kill A Mockingbird), and John Zdrojeski (Heroes of The Fourth Turning).

Seneca Falls is an anachronistic triptych through late-nights in the first 72 years of the women’s suffrage movement. Carrie defines the rules, Amelia envisions a husband who darns her bloomers, Frederick renounces his manhood, Margaret rides the train, Eileen drinks sherry, and Mabel lets someone else bandage her wounds.

Proceeds from the performance will go to New Georges. So far, Play-PerView has raised over $100,000 in support of arts organizations impacted by the ongoing pandemic and other relief programs.

Click here for tickets.

