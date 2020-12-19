Play-PerView Presents the World Premiere of Talene Monahan's Proud Revengeful Ambitious December 19

The streamed reading, starring Vella Lovell and Mallory Portnoy, will benefit Win NYC.

Next up from theatrical streamer Play-PerView is the world premiere of Talene Monahan's new play Proud Revengeful Ambitious. The production streams live on Zoom December 19 at 7 PM ET.

Proud Revengeful Ambitious stars Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Mallory Portnoy (Oklahoma!) as two young men vying to be the next great method actor of their generation. The play is directed by Jaki Bradley, who helmed Monahan's documentary play How to Load a Musket at 59E59 earlier this year.

Play-PerView launched in March and has since raised nearly $150,000 for organizations and charities in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Proceeds from this production will benefit Win NYC. Upcoming from Play-PerView is a reunion the cast of the cult comedy series Better Off Ted, including Jay Harrington and Portia de Rossi, reading the Season 1 episode Jabberwocky on December 27. Additional programming will be announced for January 2021.

For information and tickets, visit Play-PerView.com.