Play-PerView Streams 10th Anniversary Reunion Reading of Geoffrey Nauffts' Next Fall October 10

The theatre streaming site Play-PerView, which has raised over $110,000 in support of arts organizations and other charities across the country impacted by COVID-19, presents a 10th anniversary reunion reading of Geoffrey Nauffts' Next Fall October 10 at 7 PM ET.
Directed by Sheryl Kaller (Mothers and Sons), the reading features original Broadway cast members Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart), Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave), Sean Dugan (Oz) , Patrick Heusinger (Absentia), Connie Ray (The Big C), and Cotter Smith (Burn This).
The digital presentation of the Tony-nominated play, about devoutly-religious Luke and atheist Adam, benefits Teens For Food Justice.
For ticket information visit Play-PerView.com.
Next Fall on Broadway
(Updated October 10, 2020)