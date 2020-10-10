Play-PerView Streams 10th Anniversary Reunion Reading of Geoffrey Nauffts' Next Fall October 10

Original Broadway cast members Patrick Breen, Patrick Heusinger, Maddie Corman, Cotter Smith, and more are part of the virtual reading.

The theatre streaming site Play-PerView, which has raised over $110,000 in support of arts organizations and other charities across the country impacted by COVID-19, presents a 10th anniversary reunion reading of Geoffrey Nauffts' Next Fall October 10 at 7 PM ET.

Directed by Sheryl Kaller (Mothers and Sons), the reading features original Broadway cast members Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart), Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave), Sean Dugan (Oz) , Patrick Heusinger (Absentia), Connie Ray (The Big C), and Cotter Smith (Burn This).

The digital presentation of the Tony-nominated play, about devoutly-religious Luke and atheist Adam, benefits Teens For Food Justice.

For ticket information visit Play-PerView.com.

Next Fall on Broadway Next Fall on Broadway 12 PHOTOS

(Updated October 10, 2020)