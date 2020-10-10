Play-PerView Streams 10th Anniversary Reunion Reading of Geoffrey Nauffts' Next Fall October 10

By Andrew Gans
Oct 10, 2020
 
Original Broadway cast members Patrick Breen, Patrick Heusinger, Maddie Corman, Cotter Smith, and more are part of the virtual reading.
Patrick Breen and Patrick Heusinger in <i>Next Fall</i>
Patrick Breen and Patrick Heusinger in Next Fall Joan Marcus

The theatre streaming site Play-PerView, which has raised over $110,000 in support of arts organizations and other charities across the country impacted by COVID-19, presents a 10th anniversary reunion reading of Geoffrey Nauffts' Next Fall October 10 at 7 PM ET.

Directed by Sheryl Kaller (Mothers and Sons), the reading features original Broadway cast members Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart), Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave), Sean Dugan (Oz) , Patrick Heusinger (Absentia), Connie Ray (The Big C), and Cotter Smith (Burn This).

The digital presentation of the Tony-nominated play, about devoutly-religious Luke and atheist Adam, benefits Teens For Food Justice.

For ticket information visit Play-PerView.com.

Next Fall on Broadway

Geoffrey Nauffts' modern comedy-drama Next Fall plays on Broadway at the Helen Hayes Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

12 PHOTOS
