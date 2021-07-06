Play-PerView Will Present Mando Alvarado’s Living and Breathing

toggle menu
toggle search form
Theatre Alternatives   Play-PerView Will Present Mando Alvarado’s Living and Breathing
By Dan Meyer
Jul 06, 2021
 
Jerry Ruiz will direct the live stream presentation.
Living and Breathing_Promo Art_2021_HR

Play-PerView will continue its virtual programming with a live stream reading of Mando Alvarado’s Living and Breathing July 10 at 7 PM ET to raise money for RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services). Directed by Jerry Ruiz, the presentation will feature Chris Gardner, Thomas Mejia, Jose Joaquin Perez, and Johnathan Tchaikovsky.

Living and Breathing follows Todd, who purchases a "living sculpture." The controversial piece of art causes a rift with his old college friends Michael and Jeremy that leads to a comedic and incendiary examination of the nature of their lifelong bond through a conversation about race, friendship, and art in America.

The performance will remain available on demand through July 14. So far, Play-PerView has raised over $400,000 in support of arts organizations and other charities across the country impacted by the COVID-19 virus.

Tickets are pay what you can. Click here for additional information.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Theatre Alternatives
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.