Play-PerView Will Present Mando Alvarado’s Living and Breathing

Jerry Ruiz will direct the live stream presentation.

Play-PerView will continue its virtual programming with a live stream reading of Mando Alvarado’s Living and Breathing July 10 at 7 PM ET to raise money for RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services). Directed by Jerry Ruiz, the presentation will feature Chris Gardner, Thomas Mejia, Jose Joaquin Perez, and Johnathan Tchaikovsky.

Living and Breathing follows Todd, who purchases a "living sculpture." The controversial piece of art causes a rift with his old college friends Michael and Jeremy that leads to a comedic and incendiary examination of the nature of their lifelong bond through a conversation about race, friendship, and art in America.

The performance will remain available on demand through July 14. So far, Play-PerView has raised over $400,000 in support of arts organizations and other charities across the country impacted by the COVID-19 virus.