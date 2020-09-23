Play-PerView Will Stream 10th Anniversary Reunion Reading of Geoffrey Nauffts' Next Fall

Original Broadway cast members Patrick Breen, Patrick Heusinger, Maddie Corman, Cotter Smith, and more will be part of the virtual reading.

The theatre streaming site Play-PerView, which has raised over $110,000 in support of arts organizations and other charities across the country impacted by COVID-19, will present a 10th anniversary reunion reading of Geoffrey Nauffts' Next Fall October 10 at 7 PM ET.

Directed by Sheryl Kaller (Mothers and Sons), the reading will feature original Broadway cast members Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart), Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave), Sean Dugan (Oz) , Patrick Heusinger (Absentia), Connie Ray (The Big C), and Cotter Smith (Burn This). The reading of the Tony-nominated play, about devoutly-religious Luke and atheist Adam, will benefit Teens For Food Justice.

Also newly announced for the streaming service are a new installment of The Debrief, Play-PerView’s ongoing Instagram Live programming, October 2 at 3 PM ET featuring Nate Corddry (Perry Mason), and a reunion reading of Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Will Eno's Title and Deed, starring Conor Lovett and directed by Judy Hegarty Lovett, October 3 at 3 PM ET to benefit RAICES Texas.

For ticket information visit Play-PerView.com.