Play-PerView Will Stream 10th Anniversary Reunion Reading of Geoffrey Nauffts' Next Fall

The theatre streaming site Play-PerView, which has raised over $110,000 in support of arts organizations and other charities across the country impacted by COVID-19, will present a 10th anniversary reunion reading of Geoffrey Nauffts' Next Fall October 10 at 7 PM ET.
Directed by Sheryl Kaller (Mothers and Sons), the reading will feature original Broadway cast members Patrick Breen (The Normal Heart), Maddie Corman (Accidentally Brave), Sean Dugan (Oz) , Patrick Heusinger (Absentia), Connie Ray (The Big C), and Cotter Smith (Burn This). The reading of the Tony-nominated play, about devoutly-religious Luke and atheist Adam, will benefit Teens For Food Justice.
Also newly announced for the streaming service are a new installment of The Debrief, Play-PerView’s ongoing Instagram Live programming, October 2 at 3 PM ET featuring Nate Corddry (Perry Mason), and a reunion reading of Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Will Eno's Title and Deed, starring Conor Lovett and directed by Judy Hegarty Lovett, October 3 at 3 PM ET to benefit RAICES Texas.
For ticket information visit Play-PerView.com.