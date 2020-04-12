Playbill Calendar: Your Guide to Live Streams, Concerts, and More April 13–19
Playbill Calendar: Your Guide to Live Streams, Concerts, and More April 13–19
By
Roberto Araujo
Apr 12, 2020
A look at the week ahead.
Film & TV News
Watch Emmy-Winning
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,
Starring John Legend, Sara Bareilles, More, April 12
By Andrew Gans | 04/12/2020
Brandon Victor Dixon, Alice Cooper, Norm Lewis, and Jason Tam co-starred in NBC's 2018 live staging of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical.
Broadway Cares
Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney
on Broadway
Concert Streaming Event Canceled
By Andrew Gans | 04/11/2020
The event was scheduled to raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.
Film & TV News
Playbill Is Streaming Broadway's
Bandstand
Musical Film, Starring Laura Osnes and Corey Cott
By Andrew Gans | 04/07/2020
The event also features new interviews with Osnes, Cott, Beth Leavel, director-choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and co-creators Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor.
Broadway News
Check the Statuses of Broadway Shows During the Coronavirus Shutdown
By Olivia Clement | 04/10/2020
Here are updates from shows during the extended closure of the New York theatre scene.
Benefits and Galas
Watch the Original Broadway Cast of
Spring
Awakening
on
Stars in the House
Live Stream
By Andrew Gans | 04/09/2020
The daily series created by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley benefits The Actors Fund.
Video
Video Roundup April 10: Andrew Lloyd Webber Leads a Sing-Along, Stephanie J. Block Finds a New Time Zone, Sara Bareilles Cheers, More
By Dan Meyer | 04/10/2020
Stage favorites are making the most of social distancing in light of the COVID-19 crisis.
Industry News
Bette Midler and Sarah Silverman Join Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, More in Virtual Passover Seder Benefit
By Ryan McPhee | 04/07/2020
Saturday Night Seder
is the latest from StoryCourse, a theatre-meets-dining initiative co-founded by Broadway's Adam Kantor
The Verdict
What Did Critics Think of NBC’s
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,
Starring John Legend?
By Andrew Gans | 04/02/2018
Sara Bareilles, Alice Cooper, Brandon Victor Dixon, Norm Lewis, and Jason Tam co-starred in the TV presentation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical.
Film & TV News
Jordan Fisher, Kristin Chenoweth, Amber Riley, More Will Be Part of
The Disney Family Singalong
Broadcast
By Andrew Gans | 04/10/2020
Ryan Seacrest will host the nationwide singalong event on ABC.
