Playbill Calendar: Your Guide to Live Streams, Concerts, and More April 6–12
News
COVID-19 Updates
Features
Theatre
Classic Arts
Film and TV
Seth Rudetsky
Education
Cast Recordings
Obituaries
Opening Night Livestreams
Playbill Playlist
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Grosses
Vault
Shows
Broadway
Off-Broadway
Touring
Regional
London
Weekly Schedule
Upcoming Broadway
Broadway Theatres
Hard to Find Tickets
Jobs
Store
Universe
Restaurants
toggle menu
Go
toggle search form
News
COVID-19 Updates
Features
Vault
Shows
Broadway
Off-Broadway
Touring
Regional
London
Hard to Find Tickets
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Subscribe to Playbill Jobs
Shop
Video
Playbill Calendar: Your Guide to Live Streams, Concerts, and More April 6–12
By
Roberto Araujo
Apr 05, 2020
A look at the week ahead.
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
Today’s Most Popular News:
Video
The Full Original Cast of Broadway’s
Hamilton
Joins John Krasinski for His Digital Series
Some Good News
By Ruthie Fierberg | 04/05/2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Golsdberry, and more join Krasinski (and Emily Blunt) for Episode 2 of the new “good news” broadcast.
Film & TV News
NBC to Re-Air Emmy-Winning
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,
Starring John Legend, Sara Bareilles, More
By Andrew Gans | 03/31/2020
Brandon Victor Dixon, Alice Cooper, Norm Lewis, and Jason Tam co-starred in the 2018 TV presentation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical.
Video
Full-Length Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Head to YouTube
By Dan Meyer | 04/02/2020
The Shows Must Go On kicks off with
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
, starring Donny Osmond.
Video
Playbill Calendar: Your Guide to Live Streams, Concerts, and More April 6–12
By Roberto Araujo | 04/05/2020
A look at the week ahead.
Broadway News
Former Evan Hansens Ben Platt, Noah Galvin, Jordan Fisher, and More to Go Head to Head in April 7
Broadway Jackbox
By Olivia Clement | 04/06/2020
Also playing will be Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross, along with the West End's Sam Tutty and national tour star Stephen Christopher Anthony.
Film & TV News
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Collaborates With Deaf West Theatre for a Special Episode
By Ruthie Fierberg | 04/03/2020
Watch a first glimpse as Deaf West
Spring Awakening
alum Sandra Mae Frank guest stars in the April 5 episode, along with an ensemble of Deaf performers in the NBC musical series.
Video
Watch Ramin Karimloo, Alfie Boe, John Owen-Jones, Fra Fee, More Sing Self-Isolated Version of 'Bring Him Home'
By Andrew Gans | 03/31/2020
The new video from The Barricade Boys spotlights the Stay at Home initiative, supporting healthcare workers around the world.
London News
West End Theatres to Remain Closed Until June
By Olivia Clement | 04/06/2020
The Society of London Theatres issues a new statement regarding closures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Video
The Cast of
Mrs. Doubtfire
Sings the Musical's 'As Long as There Is Love' From Their Homes
By Ryan McPhee | 04/04/2020
While they can't perform on Broadway at the moment, they have an inspirational message for theatre lovers.
Playbill Sites
Playbill Store
Playbill Classic Arts
PLAYBILLder
Playbill Travel
Contact Playbill
Playbill Club
Advertise with Us/Playbill
Career
RSS
Site Map
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Follow Playbill Now
Want Discount Tickets?
Sign up for exclusive discounts and save up to 50% on tickets!
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Powered by