Playbill Calendar: Your Guide to Live Streams, Concerts, and More March 30–April 5
Playbill Calendar: Your Guide to Live Streams, Concerts, and More March 30–April 5
By
Roberto Araujo
Mar 30, 2020
A look at the week ahead.
Today’s Most Popular News:
Obituaries
Broadway Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away at Age 73
By Olivia Clement | 03/29/2020
Schramm, who was seen in
Finian's Rainbow, Bedroom Farce,
and NBC's
Wings,
was a founding member of The Acting Company.
Film & TV News
Selection of National Theatre Live Productions Will Be Available to Stream for Free
By Mark Peikert | 03/26/2020
The venerable London theatre will launch National Theatre at Home April 2 with James Corden in
One Man, Two Guvnors
.
Dance
Alvin Ailey Launches Online Streaming Series With Screening of
Revelations
March 30
By Olivia Clement | 03/30/2020
Ailey All Access will feature screenings of full-length works, dance classes, original short films, and more.
Film & TV News
Join the March 27 Watch Party for Hugh Jackman in Rodgers and Hammerstein's
Oklahoma!
By Mark Peikert | 03/25/2020
The recording of the 1998 National Theatre of London production will be made available for free on BroadwayHD, starting at 8 PM Eastern.
Film & TV News
Take a Look at Steven Spielberg’s Upcoming Film Adaptation of
West Side Story
By Marc J. Franklin | 03/27/2020
The musical, starring Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, and more, is set to arrive in theatres December 18, 2020.
Film & TV News
Riverdale
's
Hedwig-
Themed Musical Episode Delayed
By Olivia Clement | 03/29/2020
Season 4's 'Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town' was scheduled to air April 8.
Photo Features
17 Popular Musicals That Have Never Been Revived on Broadway
By Hannah Vine |
From
City of Angels
to
The Secret Garden
, here are some beloved shows that still have yet to be revived on the Great White Way.
Video
What’s on March 31: A
Frozen
Reunion, Suzan-Lori Parks and John Cariani Lead Playwriting Classes,
The Barber of Seville
, More
By Dan Meyer | 03/31/2020
Check out who’s hopping online to hang out with fans, teach classes, and perform virtually.
Film & TV News
New Theatrical Live Streaming Initiative Play-PerView Launches March 26
By Ruthie Fierberg | 03/25/2020
The platform will deliver one-time-only streamed events and original series—including
A Dolls’s House, Part 2
and the Alice Ripley-led
The Pink Unicorn
—to benefit arts organizations impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
