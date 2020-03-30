Playbill Listening: L.A. Theatre Works's 2012 Recording of Terrence McNally's Lips Together, Teeth Apart

The recording, starring Kristen Johnston, Steven Weber, Missy Yager, and Hugo Armstrong, will be available for free through April.

Following the news of Terrence McNally's passing last week, L.A. Theatre Works will offer free streaming access to its recording of his play, Lips Together, Teeth Apart from now through the end of April. The month-long access is a posthumous tribute to the Tony-winning playwright, who died March 24.

LATW recorded Lips Together, Teeth Apart before a live audience at UCLA’s James Bridges Theater in 2012. Directed by Bart DeLorenzo, it stars two-time Emmy Award winner Kristen Johnston (3rd Rock from the Sun, Mom) as Chloe, Steven Weber (13 Reasons Why, Indebted) as John, Missy Yager (Mad Men, The Newsroom) as Sally, and Ovation Award winner Hugo Armstrong (Waiting for Godot) as Sam.

Set in a Fire Island beach house on the Fourth of July, two siblings and their spouses fortify themselves against their individual anxieties (and their gay neighbors).

To listen to the LATW recording, visit latw.org/remembering-terrence-mcnally .

“It was with great sadness that we learned of Terrence McNally’s passing,” says LATW producing director Susan Loewenberg. “It’s an honor to be able to acknowledge his legacy, even in this small way.”

