Playbill Listening: L.A. Theatre Works's 2012 Recording of Terrence McNally's Lips Together, Teeth Apart

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cast Recordings & Albums   Playbill Listening: L.A. Theatre Works's 2012 Recording of Terrence McNally's Lips Together, Teeth Apart
By Olivia Clement
Mar 30, 2020
 
The recording, starring Kristen Johnston, Steven Weber, Missy Yager, and Hugo Armstrong, will be available for free through April.
Terrence McNally
Terrence McNally Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Following the news of Terrence McNally's passing last week, L.A. Theatre Works will offer free streaming access to its recording of his play, Lips Together, Teeth Apart from now through the end of April. The month-long access is a posthumous tribute to the Tony-winning playwright, who died March 24.

LATW recorded Lips Together, Teeth Apart before a live audience at UCLA’s James Bridges Theater in 2012. Directed by Bart DeLorenzo, it stars two-time Emmy Award winner Kristen Johnston (3rd Rock from the Sun, Mom) as Chloe, Steven Weber (13 Reasons Why, Indebted) as John, Missy Yager (Mad Men, The Newsroom) as Sally, and Ovation Award winner Hugo Armstrong (Waiting for Godot) as Sam.

READ: The Theatre Community Remembers Terrence McNally on Social Media

Set in a Fire Island beach house on the Fourth of July, two siblings and their spouses fortify themselves against their individual anxieties (and their gay neighbors).

To listen to the LATW recording, visit latw.org/remembering-terrence-mcnally.

“It was with great sadness that we learned of Terrence McNally’s passing,” says LATW producing director Susan Loewenberg. “It’s an honor to be able to acknowledge his legacy, even in this small way.”

Look Back at the Shows Terrence McNally Brought to Broadway

Look Back at the Shows Terrence McNally Brought to Broadway

53 PHOTOS
cover_no_shadow
The Lady of the Camellias, 1963
The Lady of the Camellias,1963, cast, Friedman-Abeles.jpg
Cast of The Lady of the Camellias Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
And Things That Go Bump in the Night Playbill - April 1965
And Things That Go Bump in the Night, 1965
And Things That Go Bump in the Night, 1965, Eileen Heckart, Robert Drivas, and Susan Friedman-Abeles.jpg
in And Things Go Bump in the Night Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
And Things That Go Bump in the Night, 1965, Marco St. John and Robert Drivas, Friedman-Abeles.jpg
Marco St. John and Robert Drivas in And Things Go Bump in the Night Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bad Habits Playbill - May 1974
Bad Habits, 1974
Bad Habits, 1974, cast, friedman abeles.jpg
Cast of Bad Habits Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The Ritz Playbill - Jan 1975
The Ritz, 1975
The Rink Playbill - Opening Night, Feb 1984
The Rink, 1984
Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera in The Rink.
Liza Minnelli and Chita Rivera in The Rink. Ken Howard
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.