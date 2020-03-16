Playbill Mixtape: Broadway Coffeehouse Edition

Whether you’re working from home or cozying up with a book, here’s the perfect playlist to tote to create the coffeehouse vibe under your own roof.

This week, Playbill offers the simultaneously motivating and soothing sounds of musical theatre. Whether you need to work remotely or you just want a soundtrack to create that coffee shop vibe while playing it safe, this playlist is made-to-order. We’ve curated a mix of light pop (à la Dear Evan Hansen and Once), classic Broadway (à la Liza with a Z), smooth beats (à la Hamilton), and more.

For musical theatre-themed playlists to cater to your every mood, follow Playbill on Spotify.

BROADWAY COFFEEHOUSE

Think lyrical melodies like Pippin’s “Morning Glow.” Think the thrumming pop of “My Junk” from Duncan Sheik’s Spring Awakening. Think the rhythmic beats of Lion King’s “He Lives in You.”







