Playbill Mixtape: LGBTQIA+ Pride Edition

By Ruthie Fierberg, Felicia Fitzpatrick
Jun 01, 2020
 
Celebrate LGBTQ Pride with iconic songs from Rent, Fun Home, La Cage aux Folles, and more.
The month of June is the time to celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride. To support and celebrate, this week’s Playbill Mixtape features a collection of theatre’s most memorable moments showcasing LGBTQIA+ experiences. Consider this your playlist to “just be who you wanna be” and feel proud of your authentic self.

For all of your theatre-themed ear candy needs, click here to follow Playbill on Spotify.

PLAY FOR LGBTQ PRIDE
Think self-love like “I Am What I Am.” Think songs of self-discovery like “Ring of Keys.” Think love songs like “I’ll Cover You.”

