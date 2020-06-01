Playbill Mixtape: LGBTQIA+ Pride Edition

Celebrate LGBTQ Pride with iconic songs from Rent, Fun Home, La Cage aux Folles, and more.

The month of June is the time to celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride. To support and celebrate, this week’s Playbill Mixtape features a collection of theatre’s most memorable moments showcasing LGBTQIA+ experiences. Consider this your playlist to “just be who you wanna be” and feel proud of your authentic self.

PLAY FOR LGBTQ PRIDE

Think self-love like “I Am What I Am.” Think songs of self-discovery like “Ring of Keys.” Think love songs like “I’ll Cover You.”

