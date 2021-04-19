Playbill Playlist: Broadway Remixed Edition

A playlist featuring remixes, samples, and covers of musical theatre songs from recording artists like Ariana Grande, JAY-Z, Metallica, and more.

Maybe you're strolling through a store and you hear a familiar sound filter through the speaker. Is that—is that a Rodgers and Hammerstein melody? Or perhaps you're flipping through radio stations and hear sample of the "America" rhythm from West Side Story.

During the Golden Age of Broadway, showtunes made frequent appearances on the radio and the Billboard charts as popular standards. More recently, specific shows have connected with artists who have recorded revamped takes on their score—like The Hamilton Mixtape or Dear Evan Hansen. Beyond direct covers, listeners have been able to spot familiar musical theatre rhythms, melodies, and lyrics as samples in songs from all genres, including pop, hip hop, rap, reggae, and rock.

With JAY-Z's tributes to the 1970s titular orphans Annie and Oliver and numerous homages to The Sound of Music, this playlist is full of samples, remixes, and covers of beloved songs from the musical theatre canon. Make sure to listen closely—some will be more recognizable, but others feature quick, small samples.