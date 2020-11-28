Playbill Playlist: Cooking and Cocktails Edition

While you may not be hosting large dinner parties anytime soon, there's no reason you can't turn up this jazzy playlist to add a little flair to your everyday dining atmosphere.

If you like theatre, you know anything can be made into a spectacle—including dinner! As you slice and dice, sauté and flambé, this playlist will provide a little razzle dazzle. With showtunes that became jazz standards, like Rodgers and Hart's "This Can't Be Love," and new takes on Broadway classics like Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Shall We Dance?," consider this your musical theatre soundtrack as you serve and sip.

For all of your ear candy needs and mood-tailored mixtapes, follow Playbill on Spotify.

COOKING & COCKTAILS

Think Ella Fitzgerald's "Blue Skies." Think "Dont' Rain On My Parade" sung by Billy Porter.

