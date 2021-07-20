Playbill Playlist: Country x Musical Theatre Crossovers Edition

A playlist featuring musical theatre songs and scores inspired by country music.

Throughout the years, the musical theatre canon has seen influences from other genres of music—as our "All That Jazz" and "Rock On" playlists demonstrate.

The latest Playbill Playlist explores musical theatre's crossover with these bluegrass and country stylings that will make you feel like you're at a theatre tailgate. Don your dancing boots as the sounds of banjos, fiddles, and guitars filter through your speakers.

For all of your musical theatre-themed ear candy needs, follow Playbill on Spotify.

COUNTRY ROADS

Think of the lively rhythm of Bright Star's "Whoa, Mama." Think of the lilting "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from the 2019 revival of Oklahoma!.



