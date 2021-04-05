Playbill Playlist: Melancholy Melodies Edition

A playlist full of emotional ballads for when you're feeling moody and gloomy.

On the days when you're filled with despair, sometimes you need to just release the sad feelings and wallow. And in those moments, music can often feel like the best way to express how we're feeling. Enter: Broadway's leading ladies singing melancholy melodies from beloved musical theatre scores.

Made up of ballads with soaring vocals and sumptuous orchestrations, let Bernadette, Barbra, Patti, and more serenade you as you curl up in your covers and let the emotions flow.

For all of your ear candy needs and mood-tailored mixtapes, follow Playbill on Spotify.

MELANCHOLY MELODIES

Think Sunset Boulevard's "As If We Never Said Goodbye." Think The Last Five Years' "Still Hurting."



