Playbill Playlist: Pop Productivity Edition

A playlist full of peppy songs to drive your energy into high gear as you dive into your to-do list.

Need motivation to tackle that to-do list? Playbill's Pop Productivity playlist will energize you as you kick off the work day, complete your chores, or hop in the car to run errands.

Made up of songs from original pop scores, jukebox musicals like Head Over Heels and Moulin Rouge!, as well as covers by recording artists like Ariana Grande and Owl City, this playlist full of upbeat tunes will keep you productive all day long.

For all of your ear candy needs and mood-tailored mixtapes, follow Playbill on Spotify.

POP PRODUCTIVITY

Think the empowerment of Mean Girls' "I'd Rather Be Me." Think the bright and peppy rhythm of Footloose's "Let's Hear It For The Boy,"

