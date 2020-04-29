Playbill Playlist: Solo Dance Party Edition

The perfect soundtrack to your private Broadway-themed quarantine dance party.

We don’t know about you, but one of the things we miss most during this period of self-isolation are dance parties. But just because we have to stay inside, doesn’t mean we can’t get our musical theatre groove on.

In celebration of International Dance Day April 29, Playbill brings you the best of Broadway’s dance tunes. From Hadestown’s “Livin’ It Up On Top” to Mamma Mia!’s “Dancing Queen,” from Rocky Horror’s “Time Warp” to Hairspray’s “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” this Playbill Playlist will get you bopping to the beat of your theatre-loving heart.

For more musical theatre-themed playlists to cater to your every mood, follow Playbill on Spotify.