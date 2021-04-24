Playbill Playlist: All Things Instrumental

From iconic overtures and entr'actes to instrumental covers and mash-ups of beloved show tunes, this playlist is perfect adding a little theatrical flair to your day.

Some days you just need to put on a pair of headphones (or turn your speakers up high) and just let yourself be swept away with music.

This playlist is here to deliver more than two hours of instrumental Broadway favorites, ranging from iconic overtures and instrumental interludes, to piano and string covers of beloved show tunes. Whether you need music to help focus on reading or writing, or if you want to close your eyes and pretend you're sitting in a Broadway house waiting for the curtain to rise, we've got you covered.

For all of your ear candy needs and mood-tailored mixtapes, follow Playbill on Spotify.

ALL THINGS INSTRUMENTAL

Think lush instrumental medleys of The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables. Think Rent and Mamma Mia! covers from Vitamin String Quartet. And, of course, iconic overtures from Gypsy, Oklahoma!, Candide, and more!





