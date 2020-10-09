Playbill Presents 3 Wendy Wasserstein Plays in 3 Days October 16–18

By Ruthie Fierberg
Oct 09, 2020
 
The readings in rep will star Lucy DeVito, Mindy Sterling, Madeline Grey DeFreece, and more to raise funds for TDF’s Wendy Wasserstein Project.
Wendy_Weekend_HR

On October 16–18, Playbill presents A Wendy Weekend: Three Nights, Three Plays, All Wendy honoring what would have been Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Wendy Wasserstein’s 70th birthday on October 18.

The weekend of readings in repertory, directed by Stan Zimmerman (Gilmore Girls, The Golden Girls), will include Uncommon Women and Others on Friday, October 16 at 8 PM ET, Isn’t It Romantic on Saturday, October 17 at 8 PM ET and, Wasserstein’s most famous work, The Heidi Chronicles, on Sunday, October 18 at 7 PM ET.

Each play will become available to view at the listed time and will remain available for viewing until the next play becomes available. Sunday’s event will also include a post-show talkback and will be available for viewing until Monday, October 19 at 7 PM ET.

A Wendy Weekend will stream on Playbill.com/Wendy. Tickets are on sale now and begin at $15 for one play with the option to bundle all three for $35. Proceeds from the weekend will support TDF’s Wendy Wasserstein Project.

“By presenting three of Wasserstein’s classic comedies in rep, I wanted to tell the history of the Women’s Movement while also celebrating Wendy’s wonderful words,” said director Zimmerman. “Her writing was extremely instrumental in influencing me. If I hadn’t seen her original productions in New York as a young NYU drama student, I don’t think I would’ve had a TV career in writing for so many 'Girls'—Golden to Gilmore. Also, with most live theatres still closed due to COVID-19, I wanted to provide a creative outlet for our diverse group of over 30 artists."

All three plays center on women’s stories—a rarity at the time—as they grapple to find their identities, balance careers, navigate friendships, find their place in the feminist movement, and more. Uncommon Women and Others was Wasserstein’s debut work and premiered Off-Broadway in 1977, starring Glenn Close and Swoosie Kurtz; Isn’t It Romantic debuted in 1983; and The Heidi Chronicles won the Tony Award for Best Play in 1989 and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama; it was last revived on Broadway in 2015, starring Elisabeth Moss as Heidi.

These digital readings at Playbill.com/Wendy are presented with permission from the Dramatist Play Service.

Take a look at the 2015 Broadway revival of The Heidi Chronicles:

