Playbill Presents: The 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

It’s never too early to start your shopping—especially this year.

Kick start your holiday season with Playbill’s holiday gift guide. It might seem early—but with major shipping delays expected, we’re getting a jump on everything you need to surprise the theatre lover in your family or friend circle this year.

With everything from playing cards to books, small mementos and ornaments, here are our top picks to give—or add to your wishlist—this season. (Just click the product name to purchase.)

Keep checking this article as we'll be adding new items throughout the next few weeks! Check out PlaybillStore.com for even more gift ideas, including Playbill swag, songbooks, and show-specific trinkets.

Playbill Playing Cards

New for 2020, these official playing cards feature a different Tony-winning play or musical’s Playbill cover from the last 25 years. On the back is Playbill’s signature yellow with a distinct logo. Whether it’s poker, gin, or go fish you’re playing, playing cards have never been so dramatic—and so fun.





Playbill's Great American Composers Broadway Notebook

Another new item this year is a 5.5 x 8.5-inch, 70-page, lined notebook that shows off your love of Broadway. It’s a perfect companion to keep track of all your creative ideas, inspirations, and to-do lists. The glossy cover features 16 Broadway musicals written by some of our greatest American composers.





Broadway Baby, by Russell Miller

A new illustrated children’s book Broadway Baby, following a young dreamer on a journey to the stage, is now available in the U.S. for pre-order exclusively from Playbill. As this cheeky tyke dreams of becoming a Broadway star, readers venture from the crib to the playground to the heart of New York City, with nods to many elements that make live theatre so special.





Playbill Plush Bear

Meet Arthur the Bear! He's a cuddly 12” tall stuffed animal with embroidered nose and eyes, sporting Playbill's iconic logo tee shirt. No doubt this bruin is going to be a beloved gift for the young (and young at heart) Broadway fans this holiday season.

Broadway Baby Onesie

The perfect gift for any newborn in a theatre-loving family. It is designed with three bottom snaps and lapped shoulders for easy dressing. On the front, it says "Broadway Baby in Training" with the Playbill logo on the back.





Custom Canvas

Make this piece of art the star of your living room, hallway, or bedroom. The canvas poster measures 24 by 16 inches and comes with mounting hardware. Choose from Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Amadeus, Equus, and Annie Get Your Gun.

Broadway Poster Frame

These custom-made frames for Broadway window card posters are the perfect present for the theatre lover in your life. Available in black, silver, or gold, the aluminum frame with plexi-glass sheet handsomely displays all 14 by 22-inch Broadway window card posters.





Frozen Glass Snowflake Ornament

Add some flair to your holiday decorations with a souvenir from Arendelle. This Frozen glass ornament has an iridescent finish and wire hanger, featuring a metal snowflake and blue translucent gems. The packaging includes a closed box with magnetic opening for easy storage throughout the year.





Hamilton Glass Combo

Cheer your loved ones with this small and large shot glass featuring quotes from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton. These make the perfect gift for a couple, too!



