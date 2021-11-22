Playbill Presents: The 2021 Holiday Gift Guide

Broadway is back, and it’s time to celebrate!

With Broadway back, it’s time to celebrate the holiday season with gifts that commemorate the curtain rising once more. Kick start your shopping list with Playbill’s holiday gift guide.

This year, shipping providers are facing new challenges and have warned consumers to expect longer than usual shipping times and potential delays. Order your holiday gifts as early as possible to ensure on time delivery and happy friends and family.

With everything from ornaments and show mementos to apparel and calendars, here are our top picks to give—or add to your wishlist—this season. Just click the product name below to purchase.

Playbill Subscriptions

Make sure you don’t miss a beat all year long with one of two options delivered right to your home. First, there’s the Monthly Subscription, which offers all of the goodies found in a in-theatre Playbill, plus what’s currently playing on Broadway, tour listings, and more. Then, there’s the Opening Night subscription, ensuring you a Playbill for every new show that opens on the Main Stem. Each one features an opening night sticker, in addition to monthly bulk mailing and a discounted rate for the limited edition Tony Awards Playbill. Get one now before prices go up in 2022!





Playbill Ornaments

For 10 years, Broadway Cares and Playbill have created a sextet of collectable ornaments featuring Playbill covers. The latest volume of this annual series includes Funny Girl, The Music Man, School of Rock, Billy Elliot, Oh! Calcutta, and Hellzapoppin. Each ornament measures 2 3/8” x 1/2” and arrives as a decorative boxed set.





Frozen Snowglobe

Even if you don’t live up north, you can celebrate the sisterhood of Elsa and Anna with this tribute to the sing-a-long favorite “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” In a winterscape moment, the lovely ladies from Arendelle create Olaf, the loveable sidekick who loves to dream about summer.





2022 Playbill Wall Calendar

Celebrate the return of theatre with this “Broadway is Back”-themed date keeper. This year, Playbill is highlighting the many musicals reopening on Broadway after the 2020–2021 shutdown. The calendar is 28 pages and measures 12” x 12” closed, 12” x 24” inches when opened. Each month offers room for notes to keep track of the shows you're planning to see.





The Phantom of the Opera Stuffed Bear

This Phantastically fluffy teddy bear comes complete with the Phantom’s iconic face mask and is all decked out in a tux and black velvet cape. It’s Approximately 12” in height, seated. Plus, the famed show logo is embroidered on the underside of the right foot.





The Ultimate Playbill Binder

With Broadway reopening, there’s no better time to get this exclusive custom-made Playbill archival tool. The binder comes with 18 polypropylene sleeves and acid-free backing boards, using the same materials used by professionals and collectors to preserve paper products. The sleeves are designed to hold contemporary-sized Playbills. With a three-ring system, it’s easy to change the order in which Playbills are organized as often as you wish.





Playbill Umbrella

It's sunny even in a downpour with our new Playbill umbrella, so you'll be “Singin’ in the Rain” each time it starts to sprinkle. The bold yellow and wind-resistant umbrella features a 62" canopy and hardwood maple handle. It measures 39" long when closed and comes with a matching fabric case.





Playbill Broadway Holiday Blanket

This new throw is the perfect holiday gift to show off (or share) your love of Broadway. The 50" x 60" soft light-weight throw blanket is printed with some fan-favorite holiday-themed Playbill covers, like Annie, Mame, and Slava’s Snowshow. Cuddle up with this warm cozy throw and you’ll be having sweet dreams of Broadway in no time.





Puzzle and Playing Cards Combo

Game night has never been more theatrical. Get a pack of official playing cards, featuring a different Tony-winning play or musical’s Playbill cover from the last 25 years. Whether it’s poker, gin, or go fish, playing cards has never been so dramatic—and so fun. Once you’ve collected your winnings, sit down with a 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle. Once completed, the Playbill covers of dozens of the best musicals to play on Broadway in recent years will be arranged in a fun display. Purchase this combo and save $5 off the list price if purchased individually.





Playbill Store Gift Certificates

Looking for a last minute gift? Give your friends and family the opportunity to decide what to buy themselves! Available in denominations of $25, $50, $100, $150, and $250, gift certificates are available to use for anything in our store.